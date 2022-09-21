Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: 4 NNPP candidates dump Kwankwaso, declare support for Tinubu
Legit  - Four candidates contesting in the 2023 election on the NNPP platform in Osun state have dumped Kwankwaso and backed the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun NNPP candidates dump Kwankwaso, back Tinubu The Punch:
Osun NNPP candidates dump Kwankwaso, back Tinubu
Aggrieved Osun NNPP candidates dump party, pledge support for Tinubu Nigerian Tribune:
Aggrieved Osun NNPP candidates dump party, pledge support for Tinubu
2023 Presidency: Top NNPP Chieftains Dump Kwankwaso, Back Tinubu Naija News:
2023 Presidency: Top NNPP Chieftains Dump Kwankwaso, Back Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 "You go just die": Lizzy Anjorin says she can swear that husband is faithful - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and wife Priscilla, expecting their third child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Kwara begins fresh grant disbursements for 30,000 women petty traders | Latest Nigeria News Today - The News Chronicle, 22 hours ago
6 Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
7 Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
8 FG releases programmes to mark 62nd Independence Anniversary - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK - Legit, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info