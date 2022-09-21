Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why govt won't fund political parties ― Gbajabiamila
Nigerian Tribune  - Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, said that it is not fashionable to expect the Federal Government to fund political parties at this critical

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Elections: Why Govt Cannot Fund Political Parties – Gbajabiamila Channels Television:
Elections: Why Govt Cannot Fund Political Parties – Gbajabiamila
2023: Govt won Vanguard News:
2023: Govt won't fund political parties - Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila wants FG to stop funding political parties The News Guru:
Gbajabiamila wants FG to stop funding political parties
Gbajabiamila explains why FG can not fund political parties Within Nigeria:
Gbajabiamila explains why FG can not fund political parties
Gbajabiamila Reveals Reason Govt Cannot Fund Elections Mojidelano:
Gbajabiamila Reveals Reason Govt Cannot Fund Elections


   More Picks
1 Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 "You go just die": Lizzy Anjorin says she can swear that husband is faithful - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and wife Priscilla, expecting their third child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Kwara begins fresh grant disbursements for 30,000 women petty traders | Latest Nigeria News Today - The News Chronicle, 22 hours ago
6 Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
7 Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
8 FG releases programmes to mark 62nd Independence Anniversary - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK - Legit, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info