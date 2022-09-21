Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Securities Lending: We'll continue to provide an efficient market, says NGX
Nigerian Tribune  - Consistent with its commitment to contribute to the growth and development of the capital market in Nigeria and Africa, NGX reiterated

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We will continue to provide efficient market to enhance securities lending – NGX Business Day:
We will continue to provide efficient market to enhance securities lending – NGX
We’ll continue to provide efficient market to enhance securities lending – NGX News Verge:
We’ll continue to provide efficient market to enhance securities lending – NGX
NGX Assures Investors Efficient Market to Enhance Securities Lending Business Post Nigeria:
NGX Assures Investors Efficient Market to Enhance Securities Lending
We’ll continue to provide efficient market to deepen securities lending – NGX Business Hilights:
We’ll continue to provide efficient market to deepen securities lending – NGX
Odogwu Media's Blog:
We’ll continue to provide efficient market to enhance securities lending – NGX


   More Picks
1 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
2 Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and wife Priscilla, expecting their third child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 "You go just die": Lizzy Anjorin says she can swear that husband is faithful - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
5 Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 15 hours ago
6 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl - The Guardian, 1 day ago
8 Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 Olamide Helped My Career And That Of Others But You’ll Never See Him Tweet About It – Zlatan Ibile (Video) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
10 Pat Utomi reveals when Peter Obi's manifestoes will be released to Nigerians - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info