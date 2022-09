Why I will never date a musician again – Stefflon Don The Nation -

British singer, Stefflon Don, has stated that she would never be involved with a musician following her split from Nigerian music icon, Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don whose real name is Steph Victoria Allen dated Nigerian Grammy award-winner, ... British singer, Stefflon Don, has stated that she would never be involved with a musician following her split from Nigerian music icon, Burna Boy.Stefflon Don whose real name is Steph Victoria Allen dated Nigerian Grammy award-winner, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%