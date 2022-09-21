Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected vandals blow up Agip?s gas pipeline in Bayelsa community (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Suspected vandals have blown up the 24″ Ogboinbiri/Obiafu-Obrikom (OB-OB) gas pipeline of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Azikoro community, Yenagoa Local Government Area o

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Panic as gas leakage occurs in Bayelsa community The Punch:
Panic as gas leakage occurs in Bayelsa community
Panic over massive gas leakage on Agip pipeline in Bayelsa Vanguard News:
Panic over massive gas leakage on Agip pipeline in Bayelsa
Danger Looms as Agip Pipeline Leakage Releases Massive Gas in Bayelsa Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa  There was palpable fear among residents and farmers in Bayelsa State over the looming danger of a massive gas leakage in This Day:
Danger Looms as Agip Pipeline Leakage Releases Massive Gas in Bayelsa Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa  There was palpable fear among residents and farmers in Bayelsa State over the looming danger of a massive gas leakage in
Suspected vandals blow up Agip’s gas pipeline The Nation:
Suspected vandals blow up Agip’s gas pipeline
Gas Export Dips As Suspected Vandals Blow Up Agip The Will:
Gas Export Dips As Suspected Vandals Blow Up Agip's 24”
Panic as gas leakage occurs in Bayelsa community Affairs TV:
Panic as gas leakage occurs in Bayelsa community


   More Picks
1 Senate screens acting CJN, Ariwoola, today - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
3 Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
5 Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 9 hours ago
6 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
8 Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 Olamide Helped My Career And That Of Others But You’ll Never See Him Tweet About It – Zlatan Ibile (Video) - Tori News, 8 hours ago
10 Pat Utomi reveals when Peter Obi's manifestoes will be released to Nigerians - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info