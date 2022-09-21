Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
UPDATE! Court Remands Chinese Man Who Stabbed His Nigerian Lover To Death In Kano
Naija Loaded
- On September 21, a Kano magistrate’s court ordered the detention of Geng Quanrong, a Chinese national, in connection with the murder of Ummukulsum Sani Buhari, his Nigerian lover.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Court Remands Chinese National Who Allegedly Killed Nigerian Lover in Kano
Vanguard News:
Ummu’s murder: Court remands Chinese national, Geng in prison
Nigerian Tribune:
Police arraign Chinese for allegedly killing lover in Kano
The Punch:
Court remands Chinese for killing ex-lover, Reps fume
Naija Parrot:
Court remands Chinese man who stabbed his Nigerian lover to death in Kano
City Mirror News:
Court Remands Chinese National For Stabbing Nigerian Ex-lover To Death
More Picks
1
Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
"You go just die": Lizzy Anjorin says she can swear that husband is faithful -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and wife Priscilla, expecting their third child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Kwara begins fresh grant disbursements for 30,000 women petty traders | Latest Nigeria News Today -
The News Chronicle,
22 hours ago
6
Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
7
Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
8
FG releases programmes to mark 62nd Independence Anniversary -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
9
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK -
Legit,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...