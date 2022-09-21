Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra now erosion capital of Nigeria, says Soludo
News photo The Punch  - The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, on Wednesday, said erosion and other ecological threats are gnawing at 30 to 40 per cent of the state's landmass.

