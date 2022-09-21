Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Strike: We’re Waiting For Advice From Our Lawyers — ASUU
The Nigeria Lawyer
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Resumption Order: We are waiting for our lawyers advice – ASUU
The Guardian:
Resumption Order: We are waiting for our lawyers advice – ASUU
PM News:
ASUU: We are waiting for our lawyers advice on court's order - P.M. News
National Accord:
Resumption Order: We are waiting for our lawyers advice – ASUU
News Diary Online:
Resumption Order: We are waiting for our lawyers’ advice – ASUU
Sundiata Post:
Resumption Order: We are waiting for our lawyers advice – ASUU
247 U Reports:
Resumption Order: We are waiting for our lawyers advice – ASUU
1
Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK -
Legit,
17 hours ago
3
"You go just die": Lizzy Anjorin says she can swear that husband is faithful -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Dogara and I will work against APC, says Babachir Lawal -
Daily Trust,
12 hours ago
5
Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Four killed, six injured in Kogi road accident -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
7
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and wife Priscilla, expecting their third child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Algeria Vs Nigeria: Full House As Uzoho, Duru Arrive Super Eagles’ Camp -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
9
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
