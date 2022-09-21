Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Dogara and I will work against APC, says Babachir Lawal
Daily Trust  - The proposition of the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election is a plan to divide the northern region of Nigeria, Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

