Tanzanian miner and father-of-30 who became an overnight millionaire after digging up two huge gemstones worth $3.35m, has found another stone worth $2m
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Tanzanian miner and father-of-30 children who became an overnight millionaire after digging up two massive chunks of one of the world's rarest gemstones worth $3.35million, has found a third multi-million-dollar lump of Tanzanite. The third stone ...

6 days ago
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A miner has discovered another gemstone worth millions of dollars after he earlier discovered some gemstones that turned him to a millionaire in the month of June The ...
FL Vibe:
Father-of-30 who became an overnight millionaire after digging up two huge gemstones worth $3.35m, has found another stone worth $2m A Tanzanian small-scale miner, who became an overnight millionaire in June for selling two rough Tanzanite...
Nesco Media:
The Tanzanian miner and father-of-30 children who became an overnight multi millionaire after digging up 2 huge chunks of one of the world’s rarest gemstones worth $3.35million, has found the third multi-million-dollar lump of Tanzanite. According to ...
Naija News:
Just a month after reports emerged that a Tanzanian miner dug up two huge gemstones worth millions of dollars, the same person who has been described as ‘lucky man’ have reportedly found another multi-million-dollar lump of Tanzanite. The father of ...
Sleek Gist:
The Tanzanian father of 30 who became overnight millionaire in June for selling Tanzanite stones valued at $3.4m, has dug ... Read moreFather-of-30 who became an overnight millionaire after digging up two huge gemstones worth $3.35m, has found another ...
Black Berry Babes:
A Tanzanian small-scale miner, who became an overnight millionaire in June for selling two rough Tanzanite stones valued at $3.4m (£2.6m), has sold another gem for $2m.The third discovery by Saniniu Laizer weighed 6.3kg (14lb).Tanzanite is only found ...
Nigeria Newspaper:
Jubilation as Overnight Millionaire Finds Rare Mineral Worth £1.5million


