Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seattle Police chief announces her retirement after city council votes to cut the police budget by nearly $4 million
News photo Page One  - (CNN)Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her retirement Monday night, shortly after a city council...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info