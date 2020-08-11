Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NECO BECE to end Sept 4
News photo The Nation  - Justina Asishana, Minna The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will now end on the 4th of September and no longer 7th September as earlier announced.

Basic education certificate exams to end Sept 4 – NECO Premium Times:
BECE is conducted for candidates in their final year of Junior Secondary School for their transition from basic education to senior secondary school.
Delta approves 10 private schools as centres for BECE Today:
The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in Delta has approved 10 private schools as centres for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO).


