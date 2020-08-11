Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

''You are either daft or a clown'' - Presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi slams Nigerians attacking FG for organizing a ceremony to receive 200 ventilators from US govt
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tolu Ogunlesi, President Buhari's Special Assistant on DigitalNew Media, has slammed some Nigerians attacking the Federal government for organizing a ceremony to receive the 200 ventilators promised by US President, Donald Trump. The Federal government ...

9 hours ago
 Additional Sources

”You are either daft or a clown” Velox News:
Tolu Ogunlesi, President Buhari’s Special Assistant on DigitalNew Media, has slammed some Nigerians attacking the Federal government for organizing a ceremony to receive the 200 ventilators promised by US President, Donald Trump.   The Federal ...
Salone:
With information reaching us, The United States Government has handed over 200 ventilators to the Nigerian government.The items were presented on Tuesday by the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Bert Leonard at the Abuja Premier Medical Warehouse in the ...
FG Receives 200 Ventilators from US Western Post News:
The Federal Government on Tuesday received the donation of 200 ventilators promised by the Donald Trump-led administration of the United States Government, to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19: Nigeria receives 200 ventilators from U.S Government Effiezy:
The Federal Government has received 200 ventilators donated by the U.S Government to aid Nigeria’s efforts atcombating Coronavirus pandemic.


