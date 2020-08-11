''You are either daft or a clown'' - Presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi slams Nigerians attacking FG for organizing a ceremony to receive 200 ventilators from US govt

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Opportunities abound for distributed renewable energy companies in Nigeria following COVID-19 - Energy Mix Report,
5 hours ago
|
2
|
Putin’s claim on COVID-19 vaccine ‘reckless, foolish, unethical’ ― Scientists - Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigerian E&P independents say they feel abandoned by regulators - Energy Mix Report,
5 hours ago
|
4
|
Boko Haram Kill Many Soldiers In Fresh Borno Attack - Naija News,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
Oshiomhole’s Ex-Aide Donates N5m For Obaseki’s Re-election Bid - Naija News,
5 hours ago
|
6
|
BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Jackie Aina, Yoliswa Mqoco, Mercy Eke & More - Bella Naija,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
‘Herdsmen sabotaging food security policy of President Buhari’ - The Nation,
6 hours ago
|
8
|
Sermon: Steven Furtick – Predict An Upset Victory In Your Life – August 11 2020 - Naija Page,
7 hours ago
|
9
|
Joseph & Wendy Prince – Unlock the Power of the Holy Communion - Naija Page,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
Sokoto partners World Bank, FG on water supply project - Phenomenal,
8 hours ago