Sokoto partners World Bank, FG on water supply project
Sokoto State Government in partnership with the World Bank and Federal Government, has awarded water supply and distribution contract to enhance portable water supply in Sokoto metropolis.

8 hours ago
Sokoto partners govt, World Bank on water supply project EnviroNews Nigeria:
The Sokoto State Government, in partnership with the World Bank and Federal Government, has awarded water supply and distribution contract to enhance portable water supply in Sokoto metropolis, the state capital.


