Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#BBNaija: “Stop trying to get me to support anyone, don’t try that bulls**t with me” – Mercy Eke blows hot
Yaba Left Online  - Seems BBNaija: Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke is quite pissed with the people who have been pestering her to support one of the current Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemates.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Premium Times:
Ike Onyeama and Mercy Eke were housemates at the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija tagged “Pepper Dem”.
BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Jackie Aina, Yoliswa Mqoco, Mercy Eke & More Bella Naija:
Lagos to Paris, Capetown to New York we’ve zigzagged the continent and the globe (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our 10 most stylish looks of the past week.
The Next Edition:
Ike Onyeama, ex-Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” housemate on Tuesday, said that he was still in a romantic relationship with ex-housemate, Mercy Eke, but yet to be engaged in the traditional way.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Mercy and I still romantically involved – BBNaija Ike BBNaija Reality TV star, Ike has said that he is still romantically involved with his girlfriend, Mercy Eke, but yet Read More >> Mercy and I still romantically involved ...
Today:
Ex-Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” housemate, Ike Onyeama, on Tuesday, said that he was still in a romantic relationship with ex-housemate, Mercy Eke, but yet to be engaged in the traditional way.
Mercy And I Are Still An Item, We’re Just Doing Our Own Thing – Ike Onyeoma KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ex-Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” housemate, Ike Onyeoma has said that he and former housemate and winner of that season, Mercy Eke are still romantically involved and together.
FL Vibe:
Are you crazy? Are you Mad? Stop trying to get me to support anyone, don’t try that bullst with me” – Mercy Eke blows hot Seems BBNaija: Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke is quite pissed with the people...
Within Nigeria:
BBNaija Reality TV star, Ike has disclosed that his love affair with fellow ex-housemate, Mercy Eke is still rosy but he is yet to be engaged in the traditional way.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Former BBNaija housemate, Ike has said that he is still romantically entangled with his girlfriend, Mercy Eke, but yet to be engaged traditionally.
Lasgidi Reporters:
BBNaija season 4 winner Mercy Eke has advised the housemates to be themselves in the house and stop trying to be like someone else.


   More Picks
1 DSS invites Mailafia for accusing gov of sponsoring B’Haram - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 Lagos school insists hostel not ready for students - The Punch, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s coronavirus cases surpass 47, 000 - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
4 Unmasked shame - The Nation, 8 hours ago
5 Malami allegedly release millions of naira to social media influencers to sing his praises and trend his “achievements” - Sleek Gist, 8 hours ago
6 CUPP wants INEC to adjust timetable for Edo, Ondo elections - Ripples, 9 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Nigerian governors ask Buhari for bailout funds - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
8 IPAC hails A/Court ruling on deregistration of parties - Blueprint, 11 hours ago
9 EDHA urges citizens to disregard persons parading as members - Independent Television, 13 hours ago
10 How do terrorists get arms despite borders closure, Buhari queries security chiefs - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info