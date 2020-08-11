Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CUPP wants INEC to adjust timetable for Edo, Ondo elections
News photo Ripples  - The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Tuesday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adjust its timetable for the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections following the Court of Appeal judgment that upturned the ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 DSS invites Mailafia for accusing gov of sponsoring B’Haram - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 Lagos school insists hostel not ready for students - The Punch, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s coronavirus cases surpass 47, 000 - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
4 Unmasked shame - The Nation, 8 hours ago
5 Malami allegedly release millions of naira to social media influencers to sing his praises and trend his “achievements” - Sleek Gist, 8 hours ago
6 CUPP wants INEC to adjust timetable for Edo, Ondo elections - Ripples, 9 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Nigerian governors ask Buhari for bailout funds - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
8 IPAC hails A/Court ruling on deregistration of parties - Blueprint, 11 hours ago
9 EDHA urges citizens to disregard persons parading as members - Independent Television, 13 hours ago
10 How do terrorists get arms despite borders closure, Buhari queries security chiefs - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
