News at a Glance
423 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
Aderonke Bamidele Blog
- 423 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria on Tuesday, August 11. Of the new cases, Lagos recorded the highest number with 117 followed by Abuja with 40 new cases.
Oyo Gist:
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 432 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 11th of August, 2020, OYOGist.com has gathered.
Inside Business Online:
AMINA HUSSAINI Nigeria on Tuesday recorded six more deaths from COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The NCDC confirmed two deaths in Lagos on Tuesday and one death each in Rivers, ...
Naija Log:
From 290 cases recorded on Monday, COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rose to 423 on Tuesday, as the NCDC warned that the virus
NPO Reports:
COVID19- Nigeria Records 423 New Cases
More Picks
1
New Zealand PM Extends Auckland Lockdown For 12 Days -
Silverbird TV,
2 hours ago
2
Cristiano Ronaldo soak up the sun on holiday with his girlfriend -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Blasphemy: CSOs demand release of Kano singer -
The Punch,
2 hours ago
4
Fiancé of woman crushed to death by tanker in Ajah speaks for the first time as he narrates how he met her “cold” at the scene -
Gistvile,
3 hours ago
5
Who can legislate on data protection in Nigeria? An Opinion by Olumide Babalola -
DNL Legal and Style,
3 hours ago
6
Madagascar President’s Herbal Tonic Fails As COVID-19 Cases Spike -
Mojidelano,
3 hours ago
7
Movie : Funfun Latest Yoruba Movie 2020 -
iBrand TV,
3 hours ago
8
Uganda warns of COVID-19 surge in capital city -
NNN,
4 hours ago
9
Delta PDP faults Buhari’s statement on use of military to overrun elections -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
10
Outrage As White Girl Calls Cops On Eight-12 months-Previous Black Boy For Driving A Toy Grime Bike (Video) -
Naija on Point,
4 hours ago
