BBNaija: “I’m Sorry I Insulted You, I Did Not Mean Those Words” – Erica Apologies To Lucy
Talk Glitz  - 2020 Big Brother Naija housemate Erica has reconciled with Lucy after the heated argument they had on Tuesday night. Recall that both housemates engaged in a heated argument and hurled insults at each other on Tuesday night.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


