Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#BBNaija 2020: Moment Vee picked on Dorathy for disrespecting other housemates
Luci Post  - The atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 house seems to be getting tensed every day. Just on Tuesday night, Lucy and Erica engaged in a heated argument which had both housemates hurling...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

Black Berry Babes:
The atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 house seems to be getting tensed every day.Just on Tuesday night, Lucy and Erica engaged in a heated argument which had both housemates hurling insults at each other.The tension has continued as Vee ...
GL Trends:
BBNaija 2020: Vee slams Dorathy tagged her a btch BBNaija 2020: Vee slams Dorathy tagged her a btch Vee has labeled Dorathy a bitch who picks on people but not her kind because she is a btch as well.
Talk Glitz:
It seems like the atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija season5 house seems to be getting tensed day after day. Recall that on Tuesday night, Erica and Lucy had engaged in a heated argument that had both female housemates hurling insults at each other.
Bukas Blog:
Things seem to be getting heated among the ladies in the Bbnaija lockdown house. Vee has accused Dorathy of intentionally trying to get her upset.
Naija Diary:
While discussing with fellow housemates, Lucy, Bbnaija lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor revealed that Brighto wanted to join her in the bathroom after she told him she was going to take her shower.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Video of BBNaija housemate, Vee calling Dora a bitch has been going viral on the internet. In the video, Vee was seen having a serious conversation with her lover, Neo, few minutes after she had a heated argument with Dora. According to the British ...


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info