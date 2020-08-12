Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE – BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Calls The Show ‘Bullsh!t’ & Why She is Not Supporting Any Housemate
Salone  - Popular Reality star, Mercy Eke who won last years Big Brother Naija show has stated that people should stop pestering her to support a contestant in the ongoing show.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Mercy Eke, winner of the 2019 BBNaija show, has scolded unidentified people whom she says are trying to get her support housemates of the 'Lockdown' season.
Information Nigeria:
2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has warned her fans to stop forcing her to support one of the current reality TV show housemates.
360Nobs.com:
Ex-housemate and winner of the previous BBNaija show, Mercy Eke has stated that people should stop being on her neck to support a housemate in the ongoing show. Many celebrities have declared support for various contestants of the ongoing show.
See Naija:
Seems BBNaija: Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke is quite pissed with the people who have been pestering her to support one of the current Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemates.


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info