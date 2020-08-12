Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Civilians, soldiers clash leaving 127 dead in South Sudan: army detectors
News photo The Guardian  - Clashes between soldiers and civilians during a disarmament exercise in the central South Sudanese town of Tonj have left 127 dead, the army spokesman said Wednesday.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

70 people killed in South Sudan during clashes between army, civilians –UN Ripples:
The United Nations has revealed that no fewer than 70 people were killed and dozens wounded during weekend clashes between South Sudan’s army and armed civilians in the north-central Warrap state.
South Sudan soldiers, civilians clash leaving 127 dead Top Naija:
Major General Lul Ruai Koang told AFP that the fighting erupted on Saturday as security forces carried out an operation to disarm civilians in the area which has seen deadly inter-communal clashes.


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info