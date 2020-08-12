Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2.3m as deaths surge past 46,000
Premium Times  - Wednesday is the 13th consecutive day when over 50,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in India.

COVID-19: India’s Cases Now Over 2.3m As Death Toll Edges Past 46,000 The Herald:
The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 2,329,638 on Wednesday as the deaths crossed the 46,000 mark, reaching 46,091, said the data released by the Federal Health Ministry. SEE ALSO: US expresses worry over Edo, Ondo guber poll Over the past 24 ...
COVID-19: Nigeria records 423 new cases, as India’s tally crosses 2.3m with over 46,000 deaths National Accord:
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) has  on announced 423 fresh cases of the COVID-19 in the country. The NCDC, which made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday, also said six deaths were recorded in the country.


