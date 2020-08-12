Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kelvin Boj unlocks the video for ‘Whip It Up’ featuring Gucci Mane
News photo 360Nobs.com  - Kelvin Boj unlocks the video for ‘Whip It Up’ featuring Gucci Mane Prolific producer cum music artiste, Kelvin Boj recently dropped a carefully crafted blend of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop album titled ‘Man On A Mission‘ and one of the major collaboration ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Kelvin Boj unlocks the video for Not Just OK:
Kelvin Boj unlocks the video for 'Whip It Up' featuring Gucci Mane Prolific producer cum music artiste, Kelvin Boj recently dropped a carefully crafted blend of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop album titled 'Man On A Mission' and one of the major collaboration ...
Jaguda.com:
Prolific producerartist ‘Kelvin Boj’ recently dropped a carefully crafted blend of Afrobeats & HipHop album titled ‘Man On A Mission’ and one of the major collaboration off the album ‘Whip It Up’ featuring Hip-hop and Trap icon ‘Gucci Mane’ now has a ...


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info