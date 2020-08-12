Post News
Actress Angela Okorie Reveals Her Wedding Was Fake And Only A Publicity Stunt To Promote Her New Music
Digest Naija
- Controversial Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has revealed that her engagement, and eventually, ‘supposed’ wedding were all scripted and acted, for her upcoming new music video titled ‘Baby chu chu’.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has finally opened up on a wedding video with a mystery man that went viral a few days ago. According to her, the video was a strategy to promote her new single.
Sidomex Entertainment:
Nigerian actress Angela Okorie finally speaks about her viral wedding video with a mystery man, and ays it was a strategy to promote her new song. The mum of one urged people to do proper findings before publishing untrue things about her.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
We were sure it wasn't a wedding. We were sure it was a music video, but then, her designer kept sharing photos and videos from the alleged big day and kept congratulating her.As if that was not enough, her colleagues were all over her page still ...
See Naija:
Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has slammed eggs on mediamen for getting her so-called wedding story awfully wrong.
Koko Level's Blog:
Actress Angela Okorie has finally cleared the air about her alleged marriage to a mystery man with dreads stating it… Read More
Tori News:
Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has said photos of her marrying a mystery man were shot for a music video.
