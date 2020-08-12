Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Top Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actor For Second Year In A Row (SEE FULL LIST)
News photo Gbextra Online Portal  - Hollywood Highest Paid Actor 2020. Hollywood superstar actor, Dwayne Johnson popularly known as “The Rock” makes the top 2020 list of highest-paid actors in Hollywood [...]

5 hours ago
The Rock tops Forbes’ 2020 highest-paid actors list The Cable:
Dwayne Johnson, an American-Canadian movie star better known by his ring name The Rock, has topped Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid Hollywood actors for
