Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WOW VIDEO – BBNaija’s Dorathy Cuts Ties With Her Bestie, Ozo As She Warns Him To Keep His Distance
Salone  - 2020 BBnaija house mate, Dorathy Bachor has finally cut all ties with her best friend in the house, Ozo. In reference to a short clip shared online, Dorathy told Ozo that she no longer wants him to hang around her anymore for reasons best known to her.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy, has ordered fellow housemate, Ozo to distance himself from her. Dorathy gave the warning during a conversion with Ozo yesterday, shortly after she was involved in a heated argument with Vee. The friendship ...
Naija Diary:
A video shared online captured the moment Busty Bbnaija housemate, Dorathy Bachor cut all ties with her best friend in the house, Ozo. In the video, Dorathy told Ozo that she no longer wants him to hang around her anymore for reasons best known to her.
The Genius Media:
#BBNaija Dorathy has given Ozo warning to distance himself from her during a fight saying: “ Keep Your Distance From Me " It’s Not About You But Me".
GL Trends:
BBNaija 2020: Dorathy fights Ozo, tells him to stay away (Video) BBNaija 2020: Dorathy fights Ozo, tells him to stay away (Video) The Big Brother Naija, housemate Dorathy, has told his fellow housemate, Ozo to keep his distance from her during their ...
Dorathy finally cuts ties with Ozo, warns him to keep his distance Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Dorathy finally cuts ties with Ozo, warns him to keep his distance
Dorathy finally cuts ties with Ozo, warns him to keep his distance (Video) Black Berry Babes:
Busty Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor has finally cut all ties with her best friend in the house, Ozo.In a short clip shared online, Dorathy told Ozo that she no longer wants him to hang around her anymore for reasons best known to her.Ozo ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
Dorothy Bachor has told Ozo to keep his distance away from her as their friendship falls apart in the ongoing 2020 BBNaija reality TV show. This was after a heated exchange between Dorothy and Vee. Apparently, Dorothy is angry that Ozo whom she’s close ...
Tori News:
Bigbrother Housemate, Dorathy has asked Ozo to stay away from her after he went to console Vee following their fight.


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info