Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria receives ventilators promised by Trump in April
News photo The Guardian  - Nigeria has received 200 ventilators from the United States to help its fight against coronavirus, a promise made by President Donald Trump in April, health officials said Wednesday.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Citizen:
The Federal Government on Tuesday received 200 ventilators promised by the United States  to support  Nigeria’s fight against  COVID-19.
Trump finally fulfills his promise to Nigeria Diamond Celebrities:
US President Donald Trump has finally fulfilled his promise to send ventilators to Nigeria. Trump, in a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in April, pledged to support Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 by sending ventilators.
Nigerian Government Finally Receives 200 Ventilators Promised By US President, Donald Trump Kanyi Daily:
The Federal Government has finally received 200 ventilators promised by the United States Government to support Nigeria’s fight against coronavirus.
Nigerian Govt Finally Receives COVID-19 Donation From President Trump The Essence TV:
The Federal Government, on Tuesday, received 200 ventilators promised by the United States Government to support the fight against COVID-19.
US gives Nigeria ventilators to fight Covid-19 NNX:
The US government has donated 200 lifesaving ventilators to Nigeria as a fulfillment to help Nigeria in the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info