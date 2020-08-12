PHOTOS: FEC Honours Late Ex-Ministers Olumide, Sam Momah Channels Television - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday held a one-minute silence for late ex-Ministers, retired Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide and retired Maj. Gen. Sam Momah. Rear Admiral Olumide died at 82 years while Maj. Gen. Momah passed away aged 77.



News Credibility Score: 99%