Remembering Sam Okwaraji: 31 Years After His Death (Photos) Naija Loaded - Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji (19 May 1964 – 12 August 1989) was a professional footballer who played internationally for Nigeria. He was also a qualified lawyer who had a masters in international law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome. He ...



News Credibility Score: 90%