Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hit-and-run driver kills one in Anambra, 10 injured in another accident
News photo Daily Post  - A hit-and-run driver has reportedly killed a young girl in Onitsha, Anambra State. DAILY POST gathered that the girl was hit while crossing the road by a vehicle that was not immediately identified, but the victim who was taken to a hospital in a ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Hit-and-run driver crushes woman to death in Onitsha highway Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Hit-and-run driver crushes woman to death in Onitsha highway A middle-aged woman was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday. The deceased was said to be crossing the expressway ...
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Onitsha Premium Times:
“The victim was rushed in a Tricycle to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha by her parents, before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from the Upper Iweka Unit Command."
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Onitsha Daily Nigerian:
A hit-and-run driver on Wednesday, killed a woman who was crossing the expressway at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, on Onitsha-Awka Expressway.
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Onitsha iBrand TV:
A middle-aged woman was on Wednesday crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver at Okpoko junction, Onitsha, Anambra state. The deceased was said to be crossing the expressway around 8am when she was knocked down by the driver who was on top speed.


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info