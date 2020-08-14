Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chrisland teachers turned me to an enemy, says mother of sexually abused 2-year-old child
Nigerian Eye  - “I had read Pastor Nomthi Odukoya’s book, ‘No! Don’t Touch Me There’, so like I just sometimes did, I told my daughter ‘don’t let anyone touch your wee wee’. Her response after that changed our lives as a family, forever.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 I’m not “Supreme Court Governor”- Gov. Uzodimma warns - The Leader News Online, 7 hours ago
2 Mamman Daura: The Misconstrued Patriot - Leadership, 8 hours ago
3 New Zealand PM Extends Auckland Lockdown For 12 Days - Silverbird TV, 8 hours ago
4 EXPOSED: Real Reason Buhari Suspended 12 EFCC Officials, Delayed Appointment Of Southerners As Supreme Court Judges - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
5 Blasphemy: CSOs order release of Kano singer sentenced to death - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
6 Fiancé of woman crushed to death by tanker in Ajah speaks for the first time as he narrates how he met her “cold” at the scene - Gistvile, 9 hours ago
7 Who can legislate on data protection in Nigeria? An Opinion by Olumide Babalola - DNL Legal and Style, 10 hours ago
8 Movie : Funfun Latest Yoruba Movie 2020 - iBrand TV, 10 hours ago
9 Uganda warns of COVID-19 surge in capital city - NNN, 11 hours ago
10 Delta PDP faults Buhari’s statement on use of military to overrun elections - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info