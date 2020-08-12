Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians Condemn Buhari's Media Aide For Supporting Death Sentence For Blasphemy
News photo CKN Nigeria  - President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, supporting death penalty for blasphemy resurfaced on Twitter has been condemned by most Nigerians Ahmad in the tweet dated July 1, 2015 supported the death sentence on nine people who described ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Humanists Condemn Death Sentence On Singer Accused Of Blasphemy By Leo Igwe Sahara Reporters:
Leo Igwe Humanists unequivocally denounce the death sentence handed down to a Muslim singer in northern Nigeria for blaspheming against the prophet of Islam. On Monday, August 10, 2020, an Islamic court in Kano ruled that a 22-year old musician, ...


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info