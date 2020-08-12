News at a Glance

Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court News Wire NGR - Estimated Reading Time: 2Pro-Democracy and Human Rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has condemned the sentence to death by hanging of Kano based musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad. The group in a statement by its ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



