Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CONGRATS: Woman Who Got Pregnant For The First Time At Age 54 Gives Birth To Triplets.
News photo Uju Edochie's Blog  - Funmi Ajagbe, a 54-year old Nigerian woman, has given birth to a set of triplets with her first pregnancy, a thing that does not usually happen.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Wow! Nigerian Girl Who Received Pregnant For The First Time At Age 54 Provides Delivery To Triplets (Pictures) Naija on Point:
The brand new mom’s buddy, Odunayo Olupona, took to Fb to reveal that Funmi welcomed her infants regardless of the lengthy wait.
Wow! Nigerian Woman Who Got Pregnant For The First Time At Age 54 Gives Birth To Triplets (Photos) Tori News:
The new mother’s friend, Odunayo Olupona, took to Facebook to disclose that Funmi welcomed her babies despite the long wait.


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info