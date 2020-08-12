News at a Glance

Apostle Suleiman Shared His Opinion On Death Sentence Pronounced Young Singer Naija News - The decision of an Upper Sharia Court in Kano State, to sentence a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blaspheming Prophet Mohammed, has been met with criticism from various persons Naija News recalls that before he was arrested protesters ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



