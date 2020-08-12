Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

3 Corps Members, 19 Undergraduates, 10 Others Arrested For Internet Fraud
News photo Aledeh  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Tuesday,  arrested 32 persons for alleged involvement in internet fraud. The suspects were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. Officers of the EFCC ...

3 hours ago
