Nigeria forgives terrorists and wants to kill man for blasphemy- Apostle Suleman
News photo FL Vibe  - Nigeria forgives terrorists and wants to kill man for blasphemy- Apostle Suleman The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Suleman has joined other Nigerians to react to the death sentence that was given by a sharia...

2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria forgives terrorists and wants to kill man for blasphemy- Apostle Suleman Emperor Gist:
The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International,Apostle Sulemanhas joined other Nigerians to react to the death sentence that was given by a sharia court in Kano to a Nigerian singer for blasphemy.According to the Apostle, the act of ...
Nigeria forgives terrorists and wants to kill man for blasphemy – Apostle Suleman Correct Kid:
The General Overseer of omega Fire ministry,Appostle suleiman has joined nigerians to comden the Nigerian musician who was sentenced to Death by sharia law of Blasphemy According to the Apostle, the act of forgiving a terrorist and sentencing a singer ...
Apostle Suleman Condemns Death Penalty Imposed On 22-year-old Singer Tori News:
Fiery Nigerian musician, Apostle Johnson Suleman has spoken against the death penalty imposed on a singer.


