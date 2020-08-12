News at a Glance

It’s better we unite and fight ISWAP, ISIS now – O’odua group tells Yorubas, Biafrans Eco City Reporters - Apapo O’odua Koya, (AOKOYA) has referred to as on people inside the South West to unite with Igbos and people of the South South to mobilise indigenous resources which will face up to the impending invasion by Islamic country of West Africa, ISIS and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



