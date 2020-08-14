News at a Glance

Northern Leaders Must Speak Up In Support Of 2023 Southern Presidency —S/West APC Omo Oodua - THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West has called on northern leaders to speak up in support of southern Nigeria getting the presidency in 2023 in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and stability of the country.



