Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NECO releases exam timetable, wants staff to sign Oath of Allegiance
News photo Core TV News  - The National Examinations Council (NECO), has released timetable and guidelines for the conduct of the 2020 examinations for Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination for students in exit class.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

NECO to install CCTV cameras in exam hall, releases Timetable First Reports:
Students writing the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations may have to sit under CCTV special cameras, the registrar of the council has said. Prof Godswill Obioma said on Tuesday this would checkmate examination malpractices.
Motherhood In-Style:
The National Examinations Council has released the date and guidelines for the conduct of its 2020 examinations.


   More Picks
1 Five Rising African Stars to Watch in the 2020/21 LaLiga Season - African Football, 2 hours ago
2 Shifting Consumer Habits Demand Fresh Focus to Fight Fraud - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police decry rate of motorcycle death in Kebbi - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: German infections see highest jump in months - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Oil and gas union protest non-payment of 3 months salaries - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Jada Kingdom – Tek It ft. Skillibeng - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Boy claims his mother scarred his face because he broke a plate, then sent him out to beg for alms (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
8 Adunni Ade Shares Photos Of Her Dark Younger Sister, Fans React. - Gboah, 3 hours ago
9 Group condemns blasphemy death sentence by Kano sharia Court - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
10 Npower List of Successful Candidates 2020 for Batch C PDF List - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info