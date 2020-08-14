Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Will Continue To Support Nigerian Youths, Atiku Assures
Point Blank News  - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has assured Nigerian youths of his commitment to supporting them at all times, urging them to embrace peace, patriotism, promote competence and shun nepotism Atiku…

2 days ago
Ripples:
A former Nigerian Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Nigerian youth in commemoration of the International Youth Day. His message titled “My Message to Nigerian Youths on the 21st Anniversary of the International Youth Day, 2020” was ...
Today:
Nigerian youths have called on the Federal Government and Security Chiefs to ‘robustly’ engage the youths in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other escalating criminality across the country.
Global Excellence Online:
As the world celebrates the 2020 International Youth Day today, the need for youth empowerment will for sure hit the front burner even in the midst of global chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.


