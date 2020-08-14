Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Stop celebrating fake endorsement, Accord Party chairman tells Jegede
Vanguard News  - By Dayo Johnson – Akure LEADERSHIP of the Accord Party in Ondo state has told the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Eyitayo Jegede to desist from celebrating fake endorsement by expelled members of the party.

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Ondo 2020: Accord Party denies alliance with PDP, Jegede. The leadership of the Accord Party (AP) in Ondo state on Wednesday, denied political alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the forthcoming ...
Premium Times:
The party made the declaration at a joint meeting of Accord Party and PDP leaders held in Akure on Wednesday.
Ripples:
The Accord Party said on Wednesday it had collapsed its structures in all the 18 local government areas and 203 Wards in Ondo State to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, ahead of the October 10 governorship ...
News Verge:
The Accord Party said its has collapsed it structures in all the 18 local government areas and 203 Wards in Ondo State to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Mr Eyitayo Jegede ahead of the October governorship election in the state.
Nigerian Pilot:
Ahead of the October gubernatorial elections in Ondo State, the Accord Party has collapsed its structures in all the 18 Local Government Areas and 203 Wards across the State to support the PDP Flag bearer, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN. This was disclosed at ...


