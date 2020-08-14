Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why Obaseki will be re-elected, by PDP chief
The South South Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Dan Orbih has assured Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki would be re-elected on September 19.

2 days ago
Prompt News:
Chairman of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, has accused former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress [...]


