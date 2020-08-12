Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Anambra Philanthropist Doles Out COVID-19 Palliatives To Indigent Citizens
News Probe
- Raymond Ozoji, Awka Anambra born philanthropist and citizen of Urum in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra state, Mr. Joseph Chibuzo Ekworoanya, has presented over 500 bags of 25kg rice, cartons of noodles and tin tomatoes to indigent women, ...
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Samson Foarin The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has empowered 50 indigent residents, including the elderly, nursing mothers, youths and small-scale business owners. A statement ...
Champion Newspapers:
AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE,AWKA As the 2021 election in Anambra State draws nearer with political issues rearing their heads up, a community leader in the state has cautioned Anambra citizens to avoid issues and political statements that could heat up the ...
1
Federal Government, governors: we must invest more in youths -
The Nation,
4 hours ago
2
Developers plan 77, 400 housing units -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
3
Virologist faults Nigeria’s epidemic preparedness -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
4
Anambra Philanthropist Doles Out COVID-19 Palliatives To Indigent Citizens -
News Probe,
10 hours ago
5
Why Obaseki will be re-elected, by PDP chief -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
6
Five Productive Things Undergraduates Can Do As They Await For Safe-Reopening Of Schools -
Nigeria Breaking News,
11 hours ago
