Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Federal Government, governors: we must invest more in youths
The Nation  - Frank Ikpefan, Abuja; Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt; Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto; Nwanosike Onu, Awka and Emma Elekwa, Onitsha THE Federal Government and governors on Wednesday said there is the need to invest more in youths and make them central to policy- ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info