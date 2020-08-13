Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The damaged colon: Death begins slowly but surely in the intestine (1)
News photo The Nation  - Femi Kusa HOW healthy is your intestine today? I ask this question for the umpteenth time because the number of intestinal cases in Nigeria appears to be growing.  Many people strain to pass faeces. Many people have abdominal pain.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

The damaged colon: Death begins slowly but surely in the intestine (1) The Street Journal:
Femi Kusa   HOW healthy is your intestine today? I ask this question for the umpteenth time because the number of intestinal cases in Nigeria appears to be growing.  Many people strain to pass faeces. Many people have abdominal pain.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info