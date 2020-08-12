Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NABTEB Timetable 2020 for September/October Exams
Slayminded  - DATE SUBJECTTRADE PAPER TITLE TIME Monday 21092020 Chemistry Paper I Objective & Essay 9.00a.m-11:30am Monday 21092020 Literature-in-English Paper I Objective & Prose 12.30pm-2.30p.m Tuesday 22092020 Physics Paper I Objective & Essay 9:00a.m-11:45a.m ...

