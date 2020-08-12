Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It’s Small London! Uche Jombo Reveals She’s Proud Of Her Village In Abia State [See Photos]
GQ Buzz  - Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo was proud to point to her village on social media after a Twitter user shared photos from the village and referred to the place as small London because of the development in the area.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info