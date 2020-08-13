Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman shows off her 2 husbands, says "we live together, I'm raising both their sons "
Pulse Nigeria  - An American woman identified as Kenya Stevens has taken to social media to show off her two husbands, leaving many people in a state of surprise.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Woman happily flaunts her two husbands, says they live together in peace Yaba Left Online:
An American woman, Kenya Stevens has left many in a surprised state after she happily flaunted her two husbands on social media.
A lady shows-off her two husbands GL Trends:
A lady shows-off her two husbands A lady shows-off her two husbands Polyandry is a type of marriage that is rare and heavily criticized in several parts of the world, but that is not a stumbling block to an American woman, Kenya Stevens who proudly ...
Woman Shows Off Her Two Husbands Who Live Happily In The Same House (Photos) Tori News:
A woman married to two husbands has showed off their photos on social media while celebrating.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info