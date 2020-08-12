Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nobody Will Give You Political Power, Fight For It – Dakuku Peterside Tasks Nigerian Youths
Abia Pulse News  - Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has tasked youths of the nation to stand up and fight to get political power.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info